Mukesh Ambani's Reliance-owned Alok Industries to declare Q1 results 2025 on THIS date.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance-owned Alok Industries announced on Thursday that the company will be declaring its financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025 on Thursday, July 17.

Alok Industries share price fell over 2.87 per cent in Thursday's trading session to ₹21.35 apiece on NSE. The stock has ascended over 3 per cent in a month and 9.90 per cent in six months

In 2020, Reliance Industries, in partnership with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction, acquired Alok Industries via an auction under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, organized by lenders aiming to recover dues. By the end of the March quarter, RIL owned 40 per cent of the company, while JM Financial ARC held a 34.99 per cent stake.

Alok Industries Q1 results 2025 details In an exchange filing, the company said that the board of directors will meet on Thursday, July 17 to consider and approve June quarter results for FY26.

“ We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” the company said in the filing.

Founded in 1986 and based in Mumbai, Alok Industries is a fully integrated textile manufacturer with a significant footprint in both cotton and polyester segments. In the cotton segment, the company’s operations span the entire value chain—from spinning and weaving to processing, producing finished fabrics, bedsheets, towels, and garments.

