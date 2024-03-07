Mukka Proteins share price dips after listing below market expectations. Buy, sell or hold?
Mukka Proteins share price opened on the BSE at ₹44 per share whereas it listed on the NSE at ₹40 apiece
Stock market today: Mukka Proteins share price had a disappointing debut on Dalal Street during Thursday deals. Mukka Proteins share price today listed on BSE at ₹44 apiece whereas, on the NSE, it opened at ₹40 per share level, which is much below the expected listing range of ₹60 to ₹66 per equity share. However, more salt was added to the wounds of share allottees as Mukkar Proteins shares witnessed sharp selling post-listing. Within a few minutes of share listing, Mukka Proteins shares made an intraday low of ₹38.24 apiece while on the NSE, it made an intraday low of ₹38.25 apiece.
