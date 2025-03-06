Shares of Mukka Proteins surged over 8 percent in intra-day trading on Thursday, March 6, after the company secured multiple supply orders, further expanding its market presence. The orders include significant deals with Avanti Feeds for the domestic market and Padma Feed for international supply, bringing the company's total order book to approximately ₹200 crore.

Mukka Proteins has signed a major supply agreement with Avanti Feeds, valued at ₹31.77 crore, for the provision of fish meal and fish oil. Additionally, the company secured an international order from Bangladesh-based Padma Feed & Chicks worth $2,20,000 (approximately ₹1.91 crore).

Further strengthening its global operations, Mukka Proteins’ subsidiary, Mukka Proteins Vietnam, has placed an order for fish meal worth $10,00,000 (approximately ₹8.7 crore). All these orders are set for immediate execution, highlighting the company’s ability to fulfill growing demand efficiently.

“These deals reinforce Mukka Proteins’ competitive position in the global marine protein segment and showcase our ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable products while maintaining strong relationships with industry leaders,” the company stated.

Financial Performance: Strong Recovery in Q3FY25 In its Q3FY25 financial results, Mukka Proteins reported a substantial 151 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, reaching ₹25 crore, primarily driven by cost efficiencies. However, revenue declined 40 percent YoY to ₹280 crore from ₹468 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, revenue surged 130 percent to ₹122 crore compared to the September quarter, indicating a strong recovery. The company’s profit margin also improved to 8.5 percent from 2 percent YoY.

K Mohammed Haris, Managing Director & CEO of Mukka Proteins, emphasized the company’s strategic growth despite challenges. “We have successfully navigated through one of the highest Total Allowable Catch limits in Peru, which impacted pricing. Our focus on efficiency, cost-effective production models, and a diversified customer base has enabled us to sustain profitability,” he stated.

As India’s largest fish meal and oil producer, Mukka Proteins remains committed to strengthening its global footprint. “We intend to scale production, diversify our product offerings, and expand into new global markets to further solidify our role in the global food security chain,” Haris added.

Stock Performance and Market Trends Following the announcement of the new orders, Mukka Proteins' stock rallied 8.1 percent, reaching an intra-day high of ₹35.80. Despite today’s gains, the stock remains 36 percent below its 52-week high of ₹56.52, recorded in July 2024.

The stock had declined 6.6 percent in February after an 11.2 percent drop in January. However, Mukka Proteins’ IPO, which debuted in late February 2024, is still trading 28 percent above its issue price of ₹28, reflecting sustained investor interest.

With a growing order pipeline, strategic expansion, and a focus on operational efficiency, Mukka Proteins continues to strengthen its position in the marine protein industry, driving long-term value for its stakeholders.