Mukul Agarwal-owned small-cap stock rallies nearly 4% on ₹1,020 crore order win. Do you own?

Shares of J.Kumar Infraprojects, where Mukul Mahavir Agrawal is a key investor, jumped nearly 4% in intraday trade on Monday, March 24, following the announcement of an order win amounting to ₹1,020.70 crore from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The company in an exchange filing today said it is in receipt of a “Letter of Acceptance” from M/s. City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (“CIDCO”) Limited. The project involves the design and construction of a coastal road from Jalmarg Sector-16, Kharghar to the PMAY Housing scheme near Kharghar Railway Station and pedestrian underpass near Delhi Public School, Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The total contract value amounts to ₹10,20,70,21,000 or ₹1020.70 crore and is exclusive of GST.

This is the second major order win for the company this month as earlier on March 7 it announced an order worth ₹120.87 crore from Railway Vikas Corporation Limited, a public sector undertaking (PSU).

As per the exchange filing, the word involved, “Construction of Major Bridges (Br. 66, 72 & 78), ROB at Vasai, Vehicle Subway (Br. 71), Minor Bridge (Br. 79, 79A), Drain (CH: 54836 to CH: 55336) & Earthwork (CH: 38850 to CH: 39750 & CH: 53300 to CH: 55750) from Borivali station to Nallasopara station in connection with the proposed 5th & 6th line between Borivali-Virar Stations of Western Railway under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)- Phase IIIA.”

J.Kumar Infra share price trend Following today's order book update, the small-cap stock jumped nearly 4% during the trading session today. J.Kumar Infra share price opened at ₹685 apiece, higher than its previous close of ₹678.15. It extended gains to the day's high of ₹705, up 3.94% over its last closing price. Meanwhile, its day's low stands at ₹683.20 apiece.

Despite today's sharp gains, the stock remains in the red on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, shedding 9.10% during this period. It has seen some recovery off late amid a rebound in the Indian stock market, with the scrip gaining 4.71% in the past one month.

In the last one year, J.Kumar Infra share price has surged 12% while in the past five years, it has emerged as a multibagger stock, rallying 892%, taking its market capitalization to ₹5,275 crore.

The stock is also part of ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's portfolio. As of the end of the December 2024 quarter, he held a 2.61% stake in the company or 19,75,000 shares, according to shareholding data on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.