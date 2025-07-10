Mukul Agarwal Portfolio: Ace investor adds stake in this SME stock, J&K Bank in Q1 for first time.

Ace Investor Mukul Agarwal, who is said to be Warren Buffet of India, has made two new additions in his portfolio in the June quarter of 2025. The Param Capital Group founder has purchased stake in Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd and SME stock Monolithisch India.

Other than new additions, the ace investor has also trimmed his stake in Raghav Productivity Enhancers. According to Trendlyne, Agarwal has been a stakeholder in the company since the December 2022 quarter. However, company filings for the June 2025 quarter reveal that he reduced his holding from 1.6 per cent in March 2025 to 1 per cent.

According to data available at trendlyne, Mukul Agarwal publicly holds 62 stocks with a net worth of over ₹6,733.6 crore

Jammu & Kashmir Bank According to exchange filings for the quarter ended June 2025, Mukul Agarwal has recently acquired a 1.27 per cent stake or 1,40,00,000 shares in the bank, valued at ₹157 crore.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported a net profit of ₹584.54 crore for the January–March quarter of FY 2024–25, marking a decline of over 8 per cent compared to ₹638.67 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, the profit rose by 10 per cent from ₹531.51 crore recorded in the December quarter of the same fiscal, as per the bank's exchange filing.

Monolithisch India As per the shareholding data disclosed on the NSE, Mukul Agrawal has purchased 5 lakh shares, accounting for a 2.3 per cent ownership stake in the company as of the June 2025 quarter. The promoters and promoter group collectively owned 73.6 per cent of the company, while the remaining 23.4 per cent was held by public shareholders.

On June 19, Monolithisch India shares made a strong debut on the NSE SME platform opening at ₹231.55 — a 61.9 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹143. Shortly after listing, the stock rose further to ₹243.1, marking a 5 per cent gain from its opening price on the first day of listing.