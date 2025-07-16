Mukul Agarwal portfolio: Ace investor slashes stakes in these 2 stocks in Q1.

Mukul Agarwal portfolio: Renowned investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, who is also known as Warren Buffet of India, has trimmed his holdings in two smallcap companies—Sula Vineyards and Raghav Productivity Enhancers—during the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

According to data available at trendlyne, Mukul Agarwal publicly holds 62 stocks with a net worth of over ₹6,733.6 crore.

Agrawal included the SME stock Monolithisch India in his portfolio during the quarter ending in June, purchasing 5 lakh shares, which account for a 2.30 per cent stake in the company. Additionally, he acquired a 1.27 per cent stake in Jammu & Kashmir Bank, expanding his holdings in the state-owned lender.

Sula Vineyards According to the data available on BSE , the ace investor has reduced his stake from 2.19 per cent to 1.78 per cent in the June quarter 2025. Agarwal now holds 15,00,000 shares in the small-cap stock.

Agrawal’s decision to reduce his stake in Sula Vineyards comes against the backdrop of the stock’s prolonged underperformance. Over the past year, its value has dropped by 40 per cent, including a 28 per cent decline in 2025 alone.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Agarwal has cut his stake in Raghav Productivity Enhancers from 1.55 per cent in March quarter to 1.04 per cent in June quarter. As per the BSE data, the ace investors currently holds 4,78,000 shares in the small-cap company.

It seems like Agrawal has taken some profits off the table in Raghav Productivity following a sharp uptrend. The stock has surged 40 per cent in the last 12 months, significantly outperforming the Nifty, which has gained just 2 per cent during the same timeframe.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.