Mukul Agarwal portfolio: Investor raises stake in multibagger penny stock in Q31 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:42 PM IST
- Mukul Agarwal portfolio: This multibagger penny stock has delivered 2200 per cent return in last three years
Mukul Agarwal portfolio: Ace investor has added a good number of shares in its stock portfolio during October to December 2022 quarter. After appearing in the shareholding pattern of Q3FY23 in nine new companies, investor Mukul Agarwal has raised stake in small-cap portfolio stock that has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in post-Covid stock market rebound.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×