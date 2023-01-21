Mukul Agarwal portfolio: Ace investor has added a good number of shares in its stock portfolio during October to December 2022 quarter. After appearing in the shareholding pattern of Q3FY23 in nine new companies, investor Mukul Agarwal has raised stake in small-cap portfolio stock that has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in post-Covid stock market rebound.

In last three years, this penny stock went on to become a multibagger stock after surging from around ₹2.50 apiece to ₹57.20 per share levels on NSE. So, this small-cap stock is one of the multibagger penny stocks that Dalal Street has produced in recent years.

Mukul Agarwal shareholding

The new Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock we are talking is ISMT and as per its shareholding data for recently ended December 2022 quarter, ace investor has raised stake in the company from 1.22 per cent to 1.33 per cent. In shareholding data of the company for December 2022 quarter, Mukul Agarwal holds 40,01,346 ISMT shares, which is 1.33 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company during July to September quarter of the current financial year, Mukul Agarwal was holding 36,58,506 ISMT shares, which was 1.22 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Mukul Agarwal raised stake in the multibagger penny stock buying 3,42,840 fresh shares or 0.09 per cent stake in the company.

ISMT share price history

In last six months, this small-cap Mukul Agarwal portfolio share has risen from around ₹50 to ₹57.20 apiece levels, delivering around 15 per cent return to its shareholders in this time. In last one year, this small-cap stock has delivered around 20 per cent return to its positional investors. However, in post-Covid rebound, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹2.50 to ₹57.20 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 2,200 per cent in this time.

In Q3FY23, Mukul Agarwal has added a good number of stocks that include shares of Intellect Design Arena, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Sula Vineyards, Surya Roshni, etc.

Apart from buying fresh stake in above mentioned shares, Mukul Agarwal raised stake in some of his portfolio stocks that includes, Zota Healthcare, Dish TV India, Raymond, etc stocks during third quarter of the financial year 2022-23.