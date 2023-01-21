Mukul Agarwal portfolio: Investor raises stake in multibagger penny stock in Q3

Mukul Agarwal shareholding

The new Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock we are talking is ISMT and as per its shareholding data for recently ended December 2022 quarter, ace investor has raised stake in the company from 1.22 per cent to 1.33 per cent. In shareholding data of the company for December 2022 quarter, Mukul Agarwal holds 40,01,346 ISMT shares, which is 1.33 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company during July to September quarter of the current financial year, Mukul Agarwal was holding 36,58,506 ISMT shares, which was 1.22 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Mukul Agarwal raised stake in the multibagger penny stock buying 3,42,840 fresh shares or 0.09 per cent stake in the company.