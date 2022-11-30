Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock at life-time high. Buy, sell or hold?4 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 09:29 AM IST
- Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock has been hitting record high for the last four days in a row
Mukul Agarwal portfolio: Ion Exchange shares are one of the Mukul Agarwal-backed stocks on Dalal Street. This stock has been hitting life-time high for last four successive days in a row. On Tuesday session, Ion Exchange share price hit a new life-time high of ₹2,766.95 on NSE. However, stock market experts are still bullish on the scrip and they are expecting this Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock to go up to ₹2900 apiece levels in short term.