Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock at life-time high. Buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on the reason for continuous rise in Ion Exchange share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Market is highly bullish on the stock after the announcement by the company to foray into the carbon trading. If they get clearance from the government in this regard, then it would be a big positive for the company as they will have a monopoly business in carbon trading. So, one may expect this stock to continue attracting bulls in near term."