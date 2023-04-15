Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock declares 125% dividend, PAT and revenue surges in Q4
Mid-size company Delta Corp closed on Thursday with a market worth of 5,091.01 Cr. The firm operates in the consumer discretionary sector, and Delta Corp Limited, the Group's flagship company is involved in the casino, online, hospitality, and real estate business.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has made a “Recommendation of Final Dividend @ 125% i.e. Rs. 1.25 per Equity Share. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company."

Since September 20, 2007, Delta Corp. Ltd. has issued 18 dividends, according to Trendlyne statistics. Delta Corp Ltd. announced an equity dividend worth 1.25 per share over the last 12 months. This generates a dividend yield of 0.66% at the current share price of 190.80.

For the quarter ended March 2023, Delta Corp. Ltd. recorded a consolidated net profit of 51 crore, a rise of 6% YoY from 48 crore during the same period in 2022. Compared to the 218 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, revenue from operations climbed by 4% to 227 crore for Q4FY23. The company's total expenses climbed 11% to 184 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 from 166 crore recorded during Q4FY22. Revenues from casino gaming division rose from 210 crore in Q4FY22 to 214 crore in Q4FY23. Meanwhile, revenue from online skill gambling rose by 12% to 47 crore for the March quarter, from 42 crore in the year-ago period and revenue from hospitality climbed by 12% to 16 crore from 12.38 crore in the March quarter of 2022.

On Thursday, the shares of Delta Corp closed on the BSE at 190.25 apiece level, down by 0.24% from the previous close of 190.70. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 1,17,944 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 51,794 shares or 43.91%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 322.00 on (13/04/2022) and a 52-week-low of 162.10 on (16/06/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 33.31%, FIIs stake of 6.28%, DIIs stake of 12.82% and a public stake of 47.59%. As per the latest shareholding pattern available on the BSE, ace investor Mukul Agarwal holds a stake of 1.12% or 30,00,000 shares in Delta Corp during the quarter ended December 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vipul Das
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
