Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock declares 125% dividend, PAT and revenue surges in Q4

For the quarter ended March 2023, Delta Corp. Ltd. recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹51 crore, a rise of 6% YoY from ₹48 crore during the same period in 2022. Compared to the ₹218 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, revenue from operations climbed by 4% to ₹227 crore for Q4FY23. The company's total expenses climbed 11% to ₹184 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 from ₹166 crore recorded during Q4FY22. Revenues from casino gaming division rose from ₹210 crore in Q4FY22 to ₹214 crore in Q4FY23. Meanwhile, revenue from online skill gambling rose by 12% to ₹47 crore for the March quarter, from ₹42 crore in the year-ago period and revenue from hospitality climbed by 12% to ₹16 crore from ₹12.38 crore in the March quarter of 2022.