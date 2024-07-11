Mukul Agrawal books profit in multibagger drone stock Zen Technologies. Do you own?

Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Zen Technologies shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. However, ace investor Mukul Agrawal is no more bullish on this multibagger drone stock that has surged more than 175 percent in one year. According to the shareholding pattern of Zen Technologies Ltd for the April to June 2024 quarter, Mukul Agrawal's name needs to be added to the list of individual shareholders.

Mukul Agrawal's shareholding in Zen Technologies As mentioned above, Mukul Agrawal's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders in the drone maker company's shareholding pattern for Q1FY25. In the previous quarter, the ace investor of the Indian stock market owned 10,00,765 Zen Technologies shares, which was 1.19 percent of the company's total paid-up capital. This means Mukul Agrawal, known for his value investing strategy, booked profit in this multi-bagger stock during the recently ended June 2024 quarter.

The mystery of Mukul Agrawal's shareholding in Zen Technologies adds a layer of intrigue. It's unclear whether he completely offloaded his shares or merely reduced his stake to below one percent. As per exchange rules, a listed company must disclose the names of shareholders with a one percent or more stake, leaving us in suspense about Mukul Agrawal's current position. This rule is in place to ensure transparency and to keep investors informed about significant shareholders.

Zen Technologies share price history The share price history of Zen Technologies underscores the potential for profit or loss. In just one month, the shares surged from around ₹995 to ₹1335, a 35 percent increase. Over the last six months, the price has risen from around ₹762 to ₹1335, a 75 percent increase. For the year to date, the stock has delivered a 70 percent return, highlighting the potential for significant gains or losses for shareholders and the need for careful consideration.

In one year, Zen Technolgoies shares have risen from nearly 480 to ₹1,335 per share, marking a significant rise of more than 175 percent. In the last five years, this multi-bagger drone stock has skyrocketed over 1920 percent, underlining the substantial growth potential.