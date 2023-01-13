Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Ace investor of Indian share market is known for investing in those stocks that tends to generate alpha return in quick time. For those retail investors, who scan Mukul Agrawal portfolio for value picks, there is a piece of good news for them. Ace investor Mukul Agrawal's name has appeared in the shareholding date of Suryoday Small Finance Bank in recently ended December 2022 quarter.

Mukul Agrawal shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Suryoday Small Finance Bank for October to December 2022 quarter, Mukul Agrawal is shown holding 2 lakh shares of the small finance bank, which is 1.88 per cent of total paid up capital of the private lender. However, in July to September 2022 quarter, Mukul Agrawal's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the small finance bank. This means, ace investor has bought fresh shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank in third quarter of the current fiscal.

However, we can't establish whether Mukul Agrawal bought all these shares in Q3 of FY2022-23 or he bought some shares in Q3FY23 and held some stocks from previous quarter. As per the shareholding data rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of all individual shareholders who own one per cent or more shares of the company. There is possibility that Mukul Agrawal held some stocks of the bank earlier but his net stake in the bank was below 1 per cent. After buying fresh shares of the bank, his total stake in the bank became more than 1 per cent and hence his name has appeared in the shareholding data of the Suryoday Small Finance Bank.

However, there is also a possibility that Mukul Agrawal bought all these shares in Q3 of FY2022-23. So, we can neither establish that Mukul Agrawal bought all these shares in Q3 of FY23 nor he held some stocks earlier and bought some more during Q3FY23 that led to his shareholding jump above 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the bank.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank share price history

Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares have been in uptrend for last few months as the banking stock has surged from around ₹80 to ₹115 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 40 per cent in last six months. However, after ushering in the new year 2023, Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares have been under profit taking heat and the stock hs lost around 6.50 per cent in YTD time.

