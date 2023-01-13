Mukul Agrawal buys stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank. Details here2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 11:21 AM IST
- Mukul Agrawal is shown holding 1.88 per cent stake in shareholding data of Suryoday Small Finance Bank for Q3FY23
Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Ace investor of Indian share market is known for investing in those stocks that tends to generate alpha return in quick time. For those retail investors, who scan Mukul Agrawal portfolio for value picks, there is a piece of good news for them. Ace investor Mukul Agrawal's name has appeared in the shareholding date of Suryoday Small Finance Bank in recently ended December 2022 quarter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started