Mukul Agrawal’s latest pick for Q3 is this data centre proxy stock
Equitymaster 3 min read 21 Jan 2025, 10:52 AM IST
SummaryThis stock is a proxy play to ride the massive opportunity in India’s data centre revolution.
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, a recent entrant to the stock market, has grabbed the spotlight with the entry of ace investor Mukul Agrawal.
