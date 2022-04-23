Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal has added 7 new stocks in his portfolio in January to March 2022. Shankara Building shares are one of them. Mukul Mahavir's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders' in Jan-March shareholding pattern of the company. Mukul Mahavir holding in Shankara Bilding Products Ltd as shown in Q4FY22 shareholding pattern of the company is 2.41 per cent.

Shankara Building shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, Shankara Building share price has appreciated from around ₹370 to ₹800 apiece levels, logging near 115 per cent in this period.

Mukul Agrawal's shareholding in Shankara Building Products Ltd

As per shareholding pattern of Shankara Building Products Ltd for January to March 2022 quarter, Mukul Agrawal holds 5.5 lakh company shares or 2.41 per cent stake in the company. However, his name was missing from the shareholding pattern of the company for October to December 2021 quarter. So, Mukul Agrawal has bought fresh shares in the company in the recently ended March 2022 quarter.

However, it can't be ascertained whether Mukul Agrawal invested in the company in one shot or in different phases during Q4 FY2021-22 as shareholding pattern names those shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. It don't divulge details about deals of its shares. Similarly, it is difficult to establish that Mukul Agrawal has bought entire 5.50 lakh Shankara Building shares during last quarter of the recently ended financial year.

Shankara Building share price history

In YTD time, Shankara Building share price has ascended from around ₹525 to ₹800, logging around 50 per cent rise in 2022. In last 6 months, the multibagger stock has delivered 45 per cent return whereas in last one year, this hardware company's stock has surged around 115 per cent.