Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Ace investor has added Raymond shares in his portfolio buying 1.50 per cent stake in this multibagger textile stock during January to March 2022. His name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company, which means the marquee investor has bought these shares during Q4FY22 period.

Raymond shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has delivered around 185 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. After the news break of ace investor buying stake in this multibagger textile stock, Raymond stocks have been attracting buyers' interest since early morning deals.

Raymond share price today opened with an upside gap of around ₹8.50 per share and went on to hit intraday high of ₹907 apiece levels, logging around 5 per cent rise from its yesterday close of ₹861.15 per share on NSE.

Mukul Agrawal shareholding in Raymond

As per shareholding pattern of Raymond, Mukul Agrawal holds 10 lakh shares of the company, which is around 1.50 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. In December 2021 shareholding, Mukul Agrawal's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, ace investor has either bought entire shares in recently ended March 2022 quarter or he bought Raymond shares in Q4FY22 to an extend that his shareholding crossed above 1 per cent of total paid-up capital of Raymond shares.

According to exchange rules, a listed company is bound to share names of the shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company.

Raymond share price history

In last one month, Raymond share price has appreciated from around ₹740 to ₹900 apiece levels, clocking more than 20 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last 6 months, this textile stock has almost doubled its shareholders money by surging from around ₹455 apiece levels to ₹900 levels. In last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹320 to ₹900 per share levels, delivering around 185 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.