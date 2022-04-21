Mukul Agrawal enters this multibagger textile stock in Q4. Share rises 5% today

In last one month, Raymond share price has appreciated from around ₹740 to ₹900 apiece levels, clocking more than 20 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last 6 months, this textile stock has almost doubled its shareholders money by surging from around ₹455 apiece levels to ₹900 levels. In last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹320 to ₹900 per share levels, delivering around 185 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.