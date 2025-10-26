Using their experience and deep understanding of market dynamics, investment gurus often provide actionable advice and strategies. Many investors turn to these professionals, particularly in volatile markets or when exploring opportunities in specific companies. However, thorough research remains essential before implementing any investment strategy.

One prominent figure in India’s investment landscape is Mukul Agrawal, known for consistently drawing attention to his investment choices. Let’s take a closer look at him before revealing his latest stock pick.

Who is Mukul Agrawal?

Mukul Agrawal is a well-known investor in India, especially recognized for his microcap and smallcap selections. His investing style combines careful analysis with a disciplined approach, maintaining separate portfolios for investing and trading.

In this article, we focus on a stock in which he recently acquired a stake.

Which stock did Mukul Agrawal buy and why?

Mukul Agrawal has picked up a stake in Kilitch Drugs India.

As of the end of the September 2025 quarter, he held 1.3% of the company, valued at roughly ₹90 million, comprising 235,000 shares. While the precise rationale behind his purchase is not publicly known, several factors may explain his decision.

Improving financial performance

Kilitch Drugs India reported good financial results for Q1FY26 (April-June). Net sales surged to ₹431 million from ₹335 million, a growth of nearly 29% year-on-year. Net profit jumped dramatically, 2,200%, from ₹1 million to ₹23 million YoY.

These improving financials may have influenced Mukul Agrawal’s decision to acquire a stake.

Expansion

The company is establishing a greenfield project in Pen, Maharashtra, with a total investment of ₹1,600 million. The first phase is nearly complete.

The project is being designed to meet USFDA GMP, EU Standard Guidelines, WHO, and other regulatory standards, enabling phase-wise manufacturing of nutraceuticals, injectables, ophthalmics, and OSD products.

With increased capacity, the company aims to meet growing demand in both existing and new markets worldwide, anticipating commercial production by FY26.

This expansion may have been another factor behind Agrawal’s stake purchase.

What next for Kilitch Drugs India?

Kilitch Drugs India is poised for growth through expanded manufacturing capabilities, strengthened backward integration, and commitment to quality.

Its diverse product portfolio and emphasis on process optimization, research, and resource efficiency have helped the company establish a strong presence across Africa, Asia, the CIS, and Latin America.

The company has also reported a strong set of quarterly numbers. The expansion and integration are expected to boost revenues and improve margins going forward.

Kilitch Drugs India has a diversified branded sales in Asia and Africa of formulations including effervescent granules, dry syrups and oral powders.

The company is also expanding rapidly in the African continent. It has a large cephalosporin plant in East Africa having facility to produce cephalosporin in different dosage forms like tablets, capsules, injectable, and dry powders for suspensions and syrups.

Kilitch Drugs India is positioned well for growth through geographic diversification, product specialisation, manufacturing scale, and regulatory advancements, with expected expansion in revenue and profitability over the coming years.

Share performance

In the past five days, shares of Kilitch Drugs India have risen to ₹378 from ₹352. Over the past month, the stock is up 7%, and in the past year, it has gained 20%.

The 52-week high was ₹490 on 15 July 2025, and the 52-week low was ₹265.6 on 7 April 2025.

Kilitch Drugs India manufactures, markets, and exports a wide range of pharmaceutical formulations across tablets, capsules, liquid orals, ointments, creams, and injectables. Its offerings span gastroenterology, anti-inflammatory, anti-malaria, diagnostics, uterine stimulants, and veterinary products.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations as key considerations before making any investment decision.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com