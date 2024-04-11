Mukul Agrawal is bullish on multibagger stock Oriental Rail Infra despite a 550% rally in one year. Do you own it?
Mukul Agrawal's portfolio: The ace investor owns a 5.53% stake in Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd, as per the shareholding pattern of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited for the January to March 2024 quarter.
Mukul Agrawal's portfolio: After the beginning of each new quarter, retail investors start scanning the latest developments in the portfolio of ace Indian stock market investors. This exercise helps them know the direction in which the smart money has flown in the recently ended quarter. For retail investors in the Indian stock markets, who follow ace investors' portfolios, there is an interesting piece information regarding Mukul Agrawal's portfolio. As per the shareholding pattern of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited for the January to March 2024 quarter, Mukul Agrawal's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means ace investor Mukul Agrawal is still bullish on this multibagger stock despite a 550 per cent rise in one year.
