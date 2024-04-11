Mukul Agrawal's portfolio: After the beginning of each new quarter, retail investors start scanning the latest developments in the portfolio of ace Indian stock market investors. This exercise helps them know the direction in which the smart money has flown in the recently ended quarter. For retail investors in the Indian stock markets, who follow ace investors' portfolios, there is an interesting piece information regarding Mukul Agrawal's portfolio. As per the shareholding pattern of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited for the January to March 2024 quarter, Mukul Agrawal's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means ace investor Mukul Agrawal is still bullish on this multibagger stock despite a 550 per cent rise in one year.

Mukul Agrawal's latest portfolio news

As per the shareholding pattern of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd for the recently ended March 2024 quarter, Mukul Agrawal owns 34 lakh shares of the company, which is 5.53 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. In the December 2023 quarter, Mukul Agrawal's name was not list of individual shareholders of the company.

Also Read: Dolly Khanna adds small-cap stock to portfolio that has surged 100% in one year

This means, that ace investor added fresh shares of the multibagger stock during the January to March 2024 quarter. However, it is difficult to ascertain whether she bought all these shares in an upfront one-time payment, or he accumulated this 5.53 percent stake in the company gradually.

Also Read: Shankar Sharma picks up stake in multibagger telecom stock

As per the exchange filing rules, a listed entity must reveal the names of such shareholders who hold one percent or more paid-up capital of the company. However, this rule doesn't bind the listed entities to reveal details of the buying and selling of shares by these investors. So, it is possible that Mukul Agrawal owned a stake in the company after the end of the third quarter of the recently ended financial year 2023-24, but his shareholding was below one percent.

ORIENTAL RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE More Information

During Q4FY24, Mukul Agrawal bought some more shares pushing his shareholding in the company above one percent, and hence his name appeared in the shareholding pattern of the company. It is also a possibility that Mukul Agrawal bought all these shares during Q4FY24 either in a one-time upfront payment or in a calibrated manner. But, one thing is definite from the shareholding pattern of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd, Mukul Agrawal bought fresh shares of the company in the recently ended last quarter of the previous financial year.

Oriental Rail Infra share price history

Oriental Rail Infra shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year. Oriental Rail Infra share price has ascended from around ₹38.65 to ₹252.20 per share level on BSE, locking more than 550 percent rise in this time. By adding fresh shares of this multibagger stock to one's portfolio, it seems that Mukul Agrawal is still bullish on this multibagger railway stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!