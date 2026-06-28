Mukul Agrawal-owned multibagger stock will remain in focus tomorrow. Do you own?

Mukul Agrawal-owned multibagger stock PTC Industries will remain in focus on Monday, 29 June, after the company's board approved a series of fundraising and borrowing initiatives.

The board has given the green light to raise up to ₹1,800 crore through various avenues, including a qualified institutions placement (QIP), a preferential issue, and other permitted methods.

"Raising of funds, aggregating up to ₹ 1800 Crores through Qualified Institutions Placement ("QIP”) in terms of Chapter VI of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the “ICDR Regulations”) and/or a Preferential Issue in terms of Chapter V of the ICDR Regulations and/or the issue of share warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis," the firm said in the filing.

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Additionally, it approved extending loans, providing guarantees and securities, and making investments of up to ₹2,000 crore.

The board also sanctioned an increase in the company's borrowing limit to ₹600 crore from the current ₹350 crore.

PTC Industries Q4 results snapshot PTC Industries reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit surging 143% year-on-year to ₹59.91 crore from ₹24.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, net profit climbed 226%.

The company's revenue also registered robust growth, rising 85% YoY to ₹225.47 crore in Q4 from ₹121.91 crore a year earlier, according to its exchange filing. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased from ₹155.53 crore reported in the December quarter.

For the full FY26, PTC Industries' net profit rose to ₹101 crore from ₹61 crore in the previous financial year, while revenue nearly doubled to ₹643 crore from ₹342 crore, reflecting strong overall growth.

PTC Industries share price trend The multibagger stock has remained volatile in the near-term. PTC Industries share price has slipped 5% in a week and year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered 17% returns in a year and multibagger returns of 279% in the last three years.