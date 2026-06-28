Mukul Agrawal-owned multibagger stock will remain in focus tomorrow. Do you own?

Mukul Agrawal-owned multibagger stock PTC Industries will remain in focus on Monday, 29 June, after the company's board approved a series of fundraising and borrowing initiatives.

The board has given the green light to raise up to ₹1,800 crore through various avenues, including a qualified institutions placement (QIP), a preferential issue, and other permitted methods.

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"Raising of funds, aggregating up to ₹ 1800 Crores through Qualified Institutions Placement ("QIP”) in terms of Chapter VI of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the “ICDR Regulations”) and/or a Preferential Issue in terms of Chapter V of the ICDR Regulations and/or the issue of share warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis," the firm said in the filing.

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Additionally, it approved extending loans, providing guarantees and securities, and making investments of up to ₹2,000 crore.

The board also sanctioned an increase in the company's borrowing limit to ₹600 crore from the current ₹350 crore.

PTC Industries Q4 results snapshot PTC Industries reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit surging 143% year-on-year to ₹59.91 crore from ₹24.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, net profit climbed 226%.

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The company's revenue also registered robust growth, rising 85% YoY to ₹225.47 crore in Q4 from ₹121.91 crore a year earlier, according to its exchange filing. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased from ₹155.53 crore reported in the December quarter.

For the full FY26, PTC Industries' net profit rose to ₹101 crore from ₹61 crore in the previous financial year, while revenue nearly doubled to ₹643 crore from ₹342 crore, reflecting strong overall growth.

PTC Industries share price trend The multibagger stock has remained volatile in the near-term. PTC Industries share price has slipped 5% in a week and year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered 17% returns in a year and multibagger returns of 279% in the last three years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.