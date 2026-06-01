Mukul Agrawal-owned PTC Industries surges 19.5% after Q4 results. Do you own this multibagger stock?

Multibagger stock PTC Industries kickstarted the new month on a bullish note, rallying a whopping 19.5% in intraday deals today, 1 June, following the announcement of its March quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
PTC Industries share price hit the day's high of ₹19,189.95, rising as much as 19.51% against its last closing price of ₹16,055.85. It also inched closer to its 52-week high of ₹19,439.95 scaled on 30 December last year.
The ₹28,000-crore company has risen 24% in a year and beaten the benchmark Sensex, which has lost 8% in the same period. Meanwhile, on a longer time frame, it has emerged as a multibagger stock. PTC Industries share price has surged 1658% in three years, 2180% in five years and a spectacular 28,826% in 10 years.
In the fourth quarter of FY26, the company posted a 143% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated net profit to ₹59.91 crore compared with ₹24.57 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, its profit jumped 226%.
Its topline growth was also robust at 85% YoY. According to the exchange filing, PTC Industries' Q4 revenue stood at ₹225.47 crore as against ₹121.91 crore in the same period a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue jumped from ₹155.53 crore posted at the end of the December quarter.
For the full financial year, PTC Industries saw its net profit grow from ₹61 crore to ₹101 crore while revenue jumped to ₹643 crore from ₹342 crore, showing robust growth.
According to a CNBC TV-18 report, Goldman Sachs has a 'Buy' call on the multibagger stock with a target price of ₹25,770 per share. It signals another 34% rise for the stock from today's high. The global brokerage said that existing projects and capacity additions are likely to drive growth through FY27. It also sees strong earnings ramp-up post FY29.
On the technical front, PTC Industries has confirmed a bullish flag breakout on the weekly charts, reinforced by a strong open-low session that reflects sustained buying interest throughout the trading day, said Anshul Jain of Lakshmishree.
“The move was accompanied by an exceptional volume surge of 11.37 times the 50-day average, signalling broad-based participation and strong institutional backing. Such volume expansion at a breakout point significantly improves the probability of trend continuation. The flag structure suggests a healthy pause within a larger uptrend, with the recent breakout marking the beginning of the next expansion phase. Momentum indicators and price action remain firmly supportive, and a follow-through rally toward the 20,500 zone appears highly likely. The breakout level now serves as a critical support and risk-management reference for bulls,” he added.
PTC Industries is also part of ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's portfolio. According to the shareholding pattern, Agrawal owns 160,000 shares or a 1.07% stake in the multibagger stock.
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