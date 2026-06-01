Mukul Agrawal-owned PTC Industries surges 19.5% after Q4 results. Do you own this multibagger stock?

Multibagger stock PTC Industries kickstarted the new month on a bullish note, rallying a whopping 19.5% in intraday deals today, 1 June, following the announcement of its March quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

PTC Industries share price hit the day's high of ₹19,189.95, rising as much as 19.51% against its last closing price of ₹16,055.85. It also inched closer to its 52-week high of ₹19,439.95 scaled on 30 December last year.

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The ₹28,000-crore company has risen 24% in a year and beaten the benchmark Sensex, which has lost 8% in the same period. Meanwhile, on a longer time frame, it has emerged as a multibagger stock. PTC Industries share price has surged 1658% in three years, 2180% in five years and a spectacular 28,826% in 10 years.

PTC Industries Q4 Results In the fourth quarter of FY26, the company posted a 143% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated net profit to ₹59.91 crore compared with ₹24.57 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, its profit jumped 226%.

Its topline growth was also robust at 85% YoY. According to the exchange filing, PTC Industries' Q4 revenue stood at ₹225.47 crore as against ₹121.91 crore in the same period a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue jumped from ₹155.53 crore posted at the end of the December quarter.

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For the full financial year, PTC Industries saw its net profit grow from ₹61 crore to ₹101 crore while revenue jumped to ₹643 crore from ₹342 crore, showing robust growth.

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According to a CNBC TV-18 report, Goldman Sachs has a 'Buy' call on the multibagger stock with a target price of ₹25,770 per share. It signals another 34% rise for the stock from today's high. The global brokerage said that existing projects and capacity additions are likely to drive growth through FY27. It also sees strong earnings ramp-up post FY29.

On the technical front, PTC Industries has confirmed a bullish flag breakout on the weekly charts, reinforced by a strong open-low session that reflects sustained buying interest throughout the trading day, said Anshul Jain of Lakshmishree.

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“The move was accompanied by an exceptional volume surge of 11.37 times the 50-day average, signalling broad-based participation and strong institutional backing. Such volume expansion at a breakout point significantly improves the probability of trend continuation. The flag structure suggests a healthy pause within a larger uptrend, with the recent breakout marking the beginning of the next expansion phase. Momentum indicators and price action remain firmly supportive, and a follow-through rally toward the 20,500 zone appears highly likely. The breakout level now serves as a critical support and risk-management reference for bulls,” he added.

PTC Industries is also part of ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's portfolio. According to the shareholding pattern, Agrawal owns 160,000 shares or a 1.07% stake in the multibagger stock.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.