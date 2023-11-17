Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Ace investor buys stake in solar energy stock Gensol Engineering. Experts give ‘buy’ tag
Mukul Agarwal portfolio: As per shareholding pattern of Gensol Engineering for Q2FY24 quarter, ace investor holds 2 lakh company shares or 1.64% stake in the company
Mukul Agarwal portfolio: Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd have been in consolidation phase after trading ex-bonus on 17th October 2023. The energy stock traded ex-bonus for finalising eligible shareholders for issuance of 2:1 bonus shares. This means, two bonus shares were issued for evey one share held by eligible beneficiaries. However, the stock is in news for attracting attention of ace investor Mukul Agarwal. As per the shareholding pattern of Gensol Engineering Ltd for July to September 2023 quarter, Mukul Agarwal's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started