Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd have remained under the base building mode for long and the stock has recently made its new 52-week low of ₹19.20 apiece on NSE. As the stock is trading at its lowest levels, people looking for quality stocks available at attractive valuations may think of adding or raising stake in the logistics stock. While some positional investors would be guessing about its outlook, ace investor Mukul Agrawal has raised his stake in Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. As per the details available on NSE, Mukul Agrawal has bought 131,615 shares of the company.

Mukul Agrawal shareholding in Jet Freight Logistics Ltd

As per stock market bulk deal details available on NSE, Mukul Agrawal's securities firm Param Broking (India) Private Limited has bought fresh 131,615 Jet Freight shares. Ace investor's brokerage firm bought these shares through a bulk deal executed on 24th August 2022. He bought these shares paying ₹20.85 per share. Mukul Agrawal is director in this brokerage firm and he has invested in the stock through his company.

Early, ace investor Mukul Agrawal had shareholding in the logistics company in individual capacity and through his brokerage company. But, he offloaded his brokerage firm's stake in the company during October to December 2021 quarter. After he was holding around 4.10 per cent stake in the company in individual capacity. Mukul Agrawal has bought fresh stake in the company through his brokerage firm after a gap of near two quarters.

Jet Freight share price history

Jet Freight shares have remained a bear-ridden stock for long. In YTD time, this logistics stock has delivered zero return shedding near 20 per cent in this period. In last one year, this logistics company stock has lost to the tune of 15 per cent giving zero return in last one year as well. So, the ace investor might have bough stake in the company as the stock is available at heavy discount as it has recently hit 52-week low. Its current market cap is ₹45 crore and its current trade volume on NSE is around 31.50 lakh.