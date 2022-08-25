Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Ace investor buys stake in this logistics stock

Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd have remained under the base building mode for long and the stock has recently made its new 52-week low of ₹19.20 apiece on NSE. As the stock is trading at its lowest levels, people looking for quality stocks available at attractive valuations may think of adding or raising stake in the logistics stock. While some positional investors would be guessing about its outlook, ace investor Mukul Agrawal has raised his stake in Jet Freight Logistics Ltd. As per the details available on NSE, Mukul Agrawal has bought 131,615 shares of the company.

