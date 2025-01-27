Mukul Agrawal Portfolio: Ace investor enters THESE four small-cap stocks in Q3. Do you own any?

Ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal entered four new stocks during the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q3 FY25), shows the latest shareholding patterns filed by the companies.

The four companies that became a part of Mukul Agrawal's portfolio are Ajmera Realty, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail and AYM Syntex.

A fresh entry in the stock signifies that an investor's name did not appear in the shareholder list before this quarter. As per SEBI rules, companies are mandated to release their shareholding patterns at the end of each quarter and share details of those investors who own at least 1% stake or more in the company.

Mukul Agrawal Portfolio Details The ace investor picked four new stocks in the quarter ended December. Here are the details of the stake he held as of Q3:

Ajmera Realty Mukul Agrawal bought 7,59,493 shares of Ajmera Realty in Q3, representing a 1.93% stake in the realty firm at the end of December 2024. His name did not appear in the shareholders' list in the September 2024 quarter, signalling that he held less than a 1% stake or did not have any holding at all.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries In the small-cap stock Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Agrawal held a 1.22% stake or 20,00,000 shares as of Q3 FY25, signalling strong interest. The company manufactures pig iron and iron castings that are used in various industries like automotive, construction, and agriculture.

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail In the apparel small-cap stock Bella Casa Fashion & Retail, Mukul Agrawal picked up a 6.85% stake or 9,17,500 shares, shows the shareholding data for the December quarter. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹675 crore, delivering multibagger returns of 175% in a year.

AYM Syntex Mukul Agrawal showed interest in the textile company AYM Syntex during Q3, lapping up a 3.93% stake or 23,01,369 shares. The ace investor's name was missing from the shareholders' list in the September quarter, suggesting a fresh entry in this small-cap company in Q3.