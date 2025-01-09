Hind Rectifiers stock has surged over 168 per cent in the past year and more than 600 per cent over the past five years, delivering multibagger returns to its investors.

Ace Investor Mukul Agarwal has recently increased his stakes in multibagger stock Hind Rectifiers by 0.7 per cent. The investor currently holds 1.46 per cent stake in the company, valued at ₹33, as per data available on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). In March 2024, Agarwal acquired 213,026 shares of Hind Rectifiers . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the data, Agarwal raised his stake by 0.1 per cent in December, bringing it to 1.5 per cent, up from 1.4 per cent in September, according to the data. Agarwal publicly hold 55 stocks with a net worth of over ₹7,248 crore.

Hind Rectifiers share price history Hind Rectifiers share price is trading 1.30 per cent down on Thursday to ₹1,317.25, on National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has plunged over 12.03 per cent in the last one month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hind Rectifiers stock has surged over 168 per cent in the past year and more than 600 per cent over the past five years, delivering multibagger returns to its investors.

Hind Rectifiers Limited, established in 1958 in partnership with Westinghouse, Brake & Signal, U.K., boasts a rich legacy and extensive expertise in the development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of power semiconductors, power electronic equipment, and railway transportation systems.

During the April–June 2024 quarter, Hind Rectifiers reported a net profit of ₹6.93 crore, marking a significant increase compared to ₹1.90 crore in the same quarter last year and an over 20% growth from ₹5.12 crore in the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹135.53 crore, reflecting a nearly 39 per cent rise from ₹97.59 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, on a sequential basis, revenue from operations declined by 10% compared to ₹151.36 crore in the previous quarter.

Operating performance remained robust, with Profit Before Interest and Tax (PBIT) reaching ₹9.72 crore, more than tripling from ₹2.63 crore in the year-ago quarter and exceeding ₹7.74 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The company distributed a dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share, which was approved by its members during the 66th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, and credited on August 6, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}