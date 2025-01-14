Mukul Agrawal booked profit in small-cap stock Pix Transmissions during the December 2024 quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), shows the latest shareholding pattern.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 3,00,000 shares of Pix Transmission, representing a 2.20 per cent stake, at the end of the September 2024 quarter which declined to 2,50,000 shares, representing a 1.83 per cent stake.

The ace investor has consistently reduced his stake in the company since March 2022 when it held a 2.72 per cent stake. It is the first time since March 2021 that his stake has slipped below 2 per cent in this small-cap stock.

Pix Transmissions is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of belts and other mechanical transmission products. Their products are used in a variety of industries, including mining, construction, power generation, and more.

The stock, part of the BSE Smallcap index, has had a rough past month amid the relentless selling in the broader markets.

While Pix Transmissions share price is down 15 per cent in the past one month, it has risen 39 per cent in three months and 48 per cent in six months. In the last one year, the stock has risen 64 per cent.

Mukul Agrawal Portfolio Watch Apart from slashing his stake in Pix Transmissions, the ace investor increased his holdings in multibagger stock Hind Rectifiers and Siyaram Recycling Industries in Q3.

According to the shareholding data, Agarwal increased his stake by 0.1 per cent in Hind Rectifiers in the December quarter, raising it to 1.5 per cent from 1.4 per cent in the September quarter.

In Siyaram Recycling, he made a fresh entry, picking up 22,00,000 shares, representing a 10.10 per cent stake in the company.

According to Trendlyne data, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds 56 stocks with a net worth of over ₹6,888.5 crore.