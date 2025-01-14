Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mukul Agrawal Portfolio: Ace investor reduces stake in this small-cap stock in Q3. Do you own?

Mukul Agrawal Portfolio: Ace investor reduces stake in this small-cap stock in Q3. Do you own?

Saloni Goel

Mukul Agrawal reduced his stake in Pix Transmissions from 2.20% to 1.83% in Q3 FY25, marking the first drop below 2% since March 2021. He also increased holdings in Hind Rectifiers and entered Siyaram Recycling Industries.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's stake in Pix Transmissions declined from 2.20 per cent in the September quarter to 1.83 per cent stake in the December quarter.

Mukul Agrawal booked profit in small-cap stock Pix Transmissions during the December 2024 quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), shows the latest shareholding pattern.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 3,00,000 shares of Pix Transmission, representing a 2.20 per cent stake, at the end of the September 2024 quarter which declined to 2,50,000 shares, representing a 1.83 per cent stake.

The ace investor has consistently reduced his stake in the company since March 2022 when it held a 2.72 per cent stake. It is the first time since March 2021 that his stake has slipped below 2 per cent in this small-cap stock.

Pix Transmissions is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of belts and other mechanical transmission products. Their products are used in a variety of industries, including mining, construction, power generation, and more.

The stock, part of the BSE Smallcap index, has had a rough past month amid the relentless selling in the broader markets.

While Pix Transmissions share price is down 15 per cent in the past one month, it has risen 39 per cent in three months and 48 per cent in six months. In the last one year, the stock has risen 64 per cent.

Mukul Agrawal Portfolio Watch

Apart from slashing his stake in Pix Transmissions, the ace investor increased his holdings in multibagger stock Hind Rectifiers and Siyaram Recycling Industries in Q3.

According to the shareholding data, Agarwal increased his stake by 0.1 per cent in Hind Rectifiers in the December quarter, raising it to 1.5 per cent from 1.4 per cent in the September quarter.

In Siyaram Recycling, he made a fresh entry, picking up 22,00,000 shares, representing a 10.10 per cent stake in the company.

According to Trendlyne data, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds 56 stocks with a net worth of over 6,888.5 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please speak to an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.