Gensol Engineering share price hits upper circuit after completion of ₹128-cr solar project
Mukul Agrawal holds 5.70 lakh Gensol Engineering shares or 1.51% stake in the energy company
Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Gensol Engineering share price today witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals. The energy stock came under the radar of Dalal Street bulls after it announced the completion of a 160 MW solar project worth ₹128 crore in Bhavnagar, Gujarat for Continuum Green Energy. Gensol Engineering share price today opened upside at ₹770.95 apiece on NSE and went on touch an intraday high of ₹799.30 per share level within a few minutes of the opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock locked in 5 upper circuit finding no seller in the stock.
