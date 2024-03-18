Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Gensol Engineering share price today witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals. The energy stock came under the radar of Dalal Street bulls after it announced the completion of a 160 MW solar project worth ₹128 crore in Bhavnagar, Gujarat for Continuum Green Energy. Gensol Engineering share price today opened upside at ₹770.95 apiece on NSE and went on touch an intraday high of ₹799.30 per share level within a few minutes of the opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock locked in 5 upper circuit finding no seller in the stock.

Gensol Engineering news

The energy company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the completion of the 160 MW solar project in Gujarat saying, "According to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we would like to inform you that Gensol Engineering Ltd. has completed 160 MW ground-mounted solar project for Continuum Green Energy in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, valued at ₹128 Crores. This project will contribute significantly to Gensol’s increasing solar EPC project portfolio."

Commenting on the project completion, Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO of Gensol Engineering Limited (EPC Business) said, "The successful completion of the 160 MW ground-mounted solar project for Continuum Green Energy is a testament to Gensol's exceptional capabilities in the renewable energy sector. Our ability to execute complex projects seamlessly showcases our unwavering commitment to enhancing India's clean energy landscape. We pride ourselves on delivering engineering excellence and innovative solutions that pave the way towards a sustainable and decarbonised future."

The Continuum Green Energy 160 MW installation marks Gensol's sixth major ground-mount project, alongside ground-mount solar projects in the states of Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, and Jharkhand.

"The Bhavnagar project underscores Gensol's full-service capabilities in the development, operation, and management of large-scale solar projects. Located in Gujarat, this project represents a significant step forward in the region's sustainable development and showcases the transformative impact of solar energy," Gensol Energy claimed in a press statement announcing the completion of the Bhavnagar project.

Mukul Agrawal's stake in Gensol Engineering

As per the shareholding pattern of Gensol Engineering Ltd for the October to December 2023 quarter, ace investor Mukul Agrawal holds 5.70 lakh Gensol Engineering shares, which is 1.51 percent of the total paid-up capital of the energy company.

