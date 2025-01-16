Investor Mukul Agrawal decreased his Sula Vineyards stake to 2.19% amid a 39% drop in share price over the last year. Sula's latest quarterly report showed a 1% growth in brand revenue, but overall revenue declined 0.7%. Agrawal also cut stakes in J Kumar Infraprojects.

Mukul Agrawal Portfolio: Stock market investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal turned bearish on winemaker Sula Vineyards during the December quarter, according to the latest shareholding pattern filed by the company.

The ace investor, known for spotting stock market gems, slashed his stake in the company in Q3 of FY25. Mukul Agrawal's stake in Sula Vineyards declined to 18,50,000 shares or 2.19% stake in Q3 as against 20,00,000 or 2.37% stake held by the investor at the end of the September 2024 quarter.

Sula Vineyards consistent poor show on the bourses likely sparked a stake cut in the company by Agrawal. Sula Vineyards share price is down 39% in the last one year. Even in the short term, the stock's performance has been dismal, with a 12% fall in a month, 14% in three months and 25% in six months.

The wine company, which floated its IPO in December 2022, is trading quite close to its issue price of ₹357. At 1.25 pm on Thursday, January 16, Sula Vineyards stock was flat at ₹376.20 apiece on the BSE.

The company earlier this week released its business quarter update for the December 2024 quarter, wherein it posted a mere 1% growth in its own brand revenue and an 11.5% growth in wine tourism revenue on a year-on-year basis. However, its net revenue, including other income, dipped 0.7% to ₹217.3 crore from ₹219 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

The company is looking forward to the return of SulaFest in Q4, which could shore up its revenue. Going ahead, Sula plans to launch The Sula cans at its SulaFest 2025.

Mukul Agrawal Portfolio Watch Apart from Sula Vineyards, the marquee investor also slashed his stake in J Kumar Infraprojects. Mukul Agrawal held 19.75 lakh shares in J Kumar Infraprojects, representing a 2.61 per cent stake in the company, compared to 20 lakh shares or a 2.64 per cent stake in the September quarter.

However, he increased his stake in Pix Transmission, Hind Rectifiers and Siyaram Recycling Industries in Q3 FY25.

According to Trendlyne data, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds 58 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 7,171.5 crore.