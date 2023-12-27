Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Multibagger railway stock hits life-time high. Rises 300% in YTD
Mukul Agrawal portfolio: This railway stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in current financial year 2023-24
Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Shares of Concord Control Systems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In YTD time, Mukul Agrawal share's price has has risen from around ₹218 to ₹897.70 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 300 per cent in YTD time. However, it seems that the railway stock still possess some upside steam.
