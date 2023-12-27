Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Shares of Concord Control Systems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In YTD time, Mukul Agrawal share's price has has risen from around ₹218 to ₹897.70 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 300 per cent in YTD time. However, it seems that the railway stock still possess some upside steam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Concord Control Systems share price today opened upside at ₹871.05 apiece levels on BSE and went on to touch new all-time peak of ₹897.70 during early morning deals.

Concord Control Systems share price history This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock has been in uptrend after ushering in current financial year 2023-24. In FY24, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹205 to ₹897.70 per share levels, logging over 335 per cent rise in near nine months. In last one month, this Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock has risen to the tune of 30 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger Mukul Agrawal stock has surged to the tune of 190 per cent.

In YTD time, this scrip has delivered 300 per cent return whereas in last one year, it has surged near 335 per cent. In last five years, this multibagger stock has given over 500 per cent return to its investors. This means, a long term positional investor has got average 100 per cent annual return on one money in last five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukul Agrawal shareholding According to the latest shareholding pattern of Concord Control Systems Ltd filed in October 2023, Mukul Agrawal holds 2.40 lakh shares of the company, which is 4.01 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In July to September 2023 quarter, Mukul Agrawal's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company.

This means, Mukul Agrawal either bought all these shares post September 2023 or he was hodling some company shares till end of September 2023 but the stake was below 1 per cent. But, it is for sure that Mukul Agrawal added fresh shares of the railway company post-September 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

