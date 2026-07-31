Mukul Agrawal-portfolio multibagger stock LT Foods jumps 5% after Q1 results; details here

Mukul Agrawal- portfolio stock LT Foods, which has delivered multibagger returns over the last three years, jumped almost 5% in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, 31 July, buoyed by its Q1FY27 results. LT Foods share price opened at ₹400.40 against its previous close of ₹397.55 and jumped 4.8% to an intraday high of ₹416.60, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session.

LT Foods Q1 results On 30 July, the FMCG company said its Q1FY27 profit after tax (PAT) increased 9% year-on-year (YoY) and 35% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹183 crore, while total revenue rose 26% YoY and 8% QoQ to ₹3,161 crore.

PAT margin rose by 120 bps QoQ but declined by 90 bps YoY to 5.8% for Q1FY27.

EBITDA at ₹363 crore jumped 21% QoQ and 20% YoY for Q1FY27, while EBITDA margin at 11.5% increased by 130 bps QoQ but shrank by 60 bps YoY.

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Meanwhile, the company has fixed Friday, 18 September 2026, as the record date for the final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The company's board on 14 May 2026, had recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share of face value of ₹1 each. The recommended dividend is subject to shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting on 29 September 2026.

LT Foods share price trend As per the BSE data, LT Foods share price has given a multibagger return of over 125% in the last three years, while on a longer time frame of 5 and 10 years, the stock has delivered returns of 435% and 1,280%, respectively. Year-to-date, the stock is up 6%.

LT Foods share price hit a 52-week high of ₹497.50 on 31 July last year and a 52-week low of ₹332.25 on 20 January this year.

Mukul Agrawal- portfolio stock As per the June-quarter shareholding pattern data, ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 39,00,000 shares, equivalent to 1.12% of the total voting rights, of LT Foods.

Agrawal held the same number of the company's shares by the end of the March quarter of the last financial year.

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