Mukul Agrawal Portfolio: Shares of PTC Industries, an engineering component manufacturer, surged 4.3% to ₹11,550 in intraday trade on Monday, November 18, after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the September-ending quarter. This rise also ended a three-day consecutive decline for the stock.

Total income stood at ₹80.79 crore in Q2 FY25, up from ₹60.28 crore in Q2 FY24, marking a growth of 34% year-on-year (YoY). The total income for H1FY25 stood at ₹131.31 crore, compared to ₹134.70 crore in H1FY24.

EBITDA stood at ₹29.66 crore in Q2 FY25, up from ₹18.45 crore in Q2 FY24, reflecting a growth of 60.8% YoY. EBITDA for H1FY25 stood at ₹43.35 crore, compared to ₹41.11 crore, showing a growth of 5.4% YoY.

The EBITDA margin for Q2 FY25 was 36.7%, and for H1 FY25 it was 33.0%, reflecting growth of 611 bps and 249 bps, respectively. The net profit stood at ₹17.31 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹8.14 crore in Q2 FY24, a robust growth of 112.7% YoY. PAT for H1FY25 was ₹22.20 crore, against ₹19.42 crore, a growth of 14.3% YoY.

During the quarter, the company acquired a hot rolling mill to enhance the production of titanium alloy components for the aerospace and defence sectors. It also received an order from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for the supply of titanium-cast components for aerospace applications. This is the first time that IAI is sourcing such cast components from India.

Additionally, the company secured a significant contract from BAE Systems to deliver titanium castings for the M777 Ultralightweight Howitzer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukul Agrawal's portfolio stock As per the shareholding pattern of PTC Industries for Q2FY24, ace investor Mukul Agrawal holds 1.60 lakh shares in the company, which constitutes 1.07% of the total paid-up capital. However, it is worth noting that Agrawal has trimmed his stake slightly, as it stood at 1.16% in Q1 FY25.

According to Trendlyne data, Mukul Agrawal has been holding PTC Industries stock in his portfolio since September 2022. Over this period, the stock has experienced a meteoric rise, gaining 375% to date.

In July, the stock reached an all-time high of ₹15,650 per share, surpassing the ₹15,000 mark for the first time. Following a relentless rally, the stock has recently been experiencing profit booking, and it is currently trading 28% below its recent peak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Potential Upside: Break above 11,500 could lead to a rebound “Along with the broader market, the stock prices have corrected in the last couple of months. As of now, it's placed around a long-term support of 200 DSMA. On Thursday, prices attempted a bounce, but today the follow-up move is not visible. 11000 remains a key support and moves beyond 11500 would trigger a bounce back towards 12500. Whereas a break below 11000 would extend weakness towards 10000," said Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical and derivative analyst at Angel One.