Mukul Agrawal portfolio: PTC Industries approves floor price for QIP, share movement in focus

PTC Industries share price: Popular investor Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock PTC Industries fell over 3 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, August 29, a day after the company announced that its listing committee had approved the floor price of ₹13,894.42 per share for the proposed QIP.

PTC Industries share price opened at ₹14,999.95 against its previous close of ₹14,779.90 and fell 3.24 per cent to the level of ₹14,301.

"We wish to inform you that the listing committee of the company on August 28, 2024, approved the floor price for the QIP, being ₹13,894.42 per equity share. The committee has fixed the ‘relevant date’ for the QIP as August 28, 2024, and accordingly, the floor price of the QIP is ₹13,894.42 per equity share. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the QIP," PTC Industries said in its exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday, August 28.

In July this year, the board of directors of PTC Industries approved the raising of ₹700 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP).

QIP is a capital-raising tool in which a listed company can issue equity shares to a qualified institutional buyer (QIB).

PTC Industries share price trend Shares of PTC Industries have seen strong gains over the last year. As of August 28 close, the stock has jumped 151 in the last one year.

The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹4,473.40 on November 13 last year and has witnessed gains since then. It hit its 52-week high of ₹15,650 on July 10 this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since April this year. In August so far, it is up about 4 per cent.

Mukul Agrawal shareholding According to PTC Industries Ltd.'s shareholding pattern for the April to June 2024 quarter, ace Indian investor Mukul Agrawal owns 1.67 lakh PTC Industries shares, which is 1.16 per cent of the company's total paid-up capital.

