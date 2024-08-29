Mukul Agrawal portfolio: PTC Industries approves floor price for QIP, share movement in focus

Popular investor Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock PTC Industries has seen strong gains over the last year. As of August 28 close, the stock has jumped 151 in the last one year.

Nishant Kumar
Published29 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Mukul Agrawal portfolio: PTC Industries approves floor price for QIP, share movement in focus. (AP Photo/Lo Sai Hung)
Mukul Agrawal portfolio: PTC Industries approves floor price for QIP, share movement in focus. (AP Photo/Lo Sai Hung)(AP)

PTC Industries share price: Popular investor Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock PTC Industries fell over 3 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, August 29, a day after the company announced that its listing committee had approved the floor price of 13,894.42 per share for the proposed QIP.

PTC Industries share price opened at 14,999.95 against its previous close of 14,779.90 and fell 3.24 per cent to the level of 14,301.

"We wish to inform you that the listing committee of the company on August 28, 2024, approved the floor price for the QIP, being 13,894.42 per equity share. The committee has fixed the ‘relevant date’ for the QIP as August 28, 2024, and accordingly, the floor price of the QIP is 13,894.42 per equity share. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the QIP," PTC Industries said in its exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday, August 28.

In July this year, the board of directors of PTC Industries approved the raising of 700 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP).

QIP is a capital-raising tool in which a listed company can issue equity shares to a qualified institutional buyer (QIB).

Also Read | Manglam Infra & Engineering, Kataria Industries & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

PTC Industries share price trend

Shares of PTC Industries have seen strong gains over the last year. As of August 28 close, the stock has jumped 151 in the last one year.

The stock hit its 52-week low of 4,473.40 on November 13 last year and has witnessed gains since then. It hit its 52-week high of 15,650 on July 10 this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since April this year. In August so far, it is up about 4 per cent.

Also Read | Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Down over 17% in August—is this right time to buy?

Mukul Agrawal shareholding

According to PTC Industries Ltd.'s shareholding pattern for the April to June 2024 quarter, ace Indian investor Mukul Agrawal owns 1.67 lakh PTC Industries shares, which is 1.16 per cent of the company's total paid-up capital.

Also Read | Mutual funds, retail shareholding at record high; FII stake slips to 12-year low

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

