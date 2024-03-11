Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Gensol Engineering shares are one of those stocks listed on Dalal Street that has been in the retracement zone for a long. After the strong sell-off in the Indian stock market today, Gensol Engineering share price today touched a 10 percent lower circuit when it made an intraday low of ₹911.45 apiece on NSE. However, the Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock witnessed value buying at the lower level and started showing signs of recovery from the intraday low. According to stock market experts, from a fundamental perspective, the renewable energy stock has strong fundamentals as the company reported strong Q3 results for the current financial year. They said that the Electronic Vehicles charging solution company has witnessed continuous order flow from various PSUs including PLI scheme benefits. They said that the company has won Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). They advised medium to long-term investors to maintain a 'buy-on-dips' strategy in ₹850 to ₹880 range as the stock may bounce back and go up to ₹970 and ₹1050 levels in the short and medium term.

Triggers for Gensol Engineering share price

On why Gensol Engineering share price is falling today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Gensol Engineering Ltd is a flagship company in EV charging solutions and it has won many big projects including PLI projects. The company has reported strong Q3 numbers and today it has declared winning a Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) project worth ₹450 crore. So, from the fundamental perspective, Gensol Engineering is a good portfolio stock and one can look at adding this stock to one's portfolio for medium to long-term perspective."

Gensol Engineering share price target

On what the technical chart pattern suggests about the EV stock, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "The stock is in retracement zone and it may go down below ₹900 from current levels. However, the stock may bottom out any time below ₹900 levels so my suggestion for medium to long-term investors is to accumulate this stock in ₹850 to ₹880 zone maintaining buy-on-dips strategy. The strong may go up to ₹970 apiece level once there is a trend reversal. On breaching this immediate hurdle placed at ₹970 on a closing basis, the stock may go up to ₹1050 apiece level." However, the Anand Rathi expert advised investors to maintain strict stop loss at the ₹800 level while taking any position in the scrip as the stock may go further down if it breaches the current base placed ₹800 apiece level.

Gendoal Engineering Ltd today declared that it has emerged as L1 attaining an unassailable position for 70 MW / 140 MWh out of the 250 MW/500 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project. The project will be developed by Gensol under a Tariff-Based Global Competitive Bidding model to provide energy storage capacity to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) in Gujarat on a demand basis.

"The project once commissioned will provide electricity on an “On-Demand" basis to Gujarat State's DISCOMs during the peak and off-peak hours. The project will deliver 70 MW / 140 MWh energy for two charge/discharge cycles a day. The project will contribute ₹450 Crore to Gensol’s revenue over the period of the contract," Gensol Engineering said in an exchange filing.

As per the shareholding pattern of Gensol Engineering Ltd for the October to December 2023 quarter, Mukul Agrawal holds 5.70 lakh Gensol Engineering shares, which is 1.51% of the total paid-up capital of the EV solution company.

