Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hit 52-week-high after Q4 PAT up 36% YoY: Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies is a small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹3,955.65 Cr during today's closing.
Newgen Software Technologies is a small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹3,955.65 Cr during today's closing. Newgen is the leading supplier of a complete digital transformation platform. The shares of Newgen Software Technologies ended the trading session on a green note, up by 13% after it declared 63% net profit growth in Q4.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×