Newgen Software Technologies is a small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹3,955.65 Cr during today's closing. Newgen is the leading supplier of a complete digital transformation platform. The shares of Newgen Software Technologies ended the trading session on a green note, up by 13% after it declared 63% net profit growth in Q4.

The Board of Directors have “Recommended a final dividend of Rs.5/- (Five Rupees) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each, (i.e., 50% on the paid-up equity share capital) of the Company for the financial year 2022-23. Dividend on equity shares, if declared, at the ensuing AGM, will be credited/dispatched to the eligible members after the AGM within the time limit as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. The record date/ cut-off date for the purpose of determining the name of members for entitlement of dividend, if declared, at the ensuing AGM of the Company, will be Tuesday, 20th June 2023," said Newgen Software Technologies in a stock exchange filing.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 305.1 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 32% YoY from ₹231.40 Cr during Q4FY22 and up by 20% sequentially from ₹254.90 Cr reported during the December 2022 quarter of Q3FY23.

The company’s net income reached ₹312.90 Cr during the quarter under review, up by 32% YoY from ₹236.60 Cr during Q4FY22 and up by 18% QoQ from ₹264.30 Cr during Q3FY23.

The company’s EBITDA stood at ₹96.4 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 43% YoY from ₹67.40 Cr during Q4FY22 and up by 63% QoQ from ₹58.90 Cr during Q3FY23.

Newgen Software Technologies said its net profit reached ₹78.60 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 36.93% YoY from ₹57.40 Cr during Q4FY22 and up by 63.1% QoQ from ₹48.20 Cr stood in Q3FY23.

The EPS of Newgen Software Technologies reached ₹11.29 during Q4FY23 as against ₹8.25 in Q4FY22 and ₹6.92 in Q3FY23.

The shares of Newgen Software Technologies hit a fresh 52-week-high of ₹595 during afternoon deals and closed on the NSE at ₹568.50 apiece, up by 13.21% from the previous close of ₹502.15. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 39,40,634 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 139,522 shares. During Q4FY23, ace investor Mukul Mahavir Prasad Agrawal held 10,00,000 shares or 1.43% stake in Newgen Software Technologies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test