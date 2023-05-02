Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hit 52-week-high after Q4 PAT up 36% YoY: Do you own?

The Board of Directors have “Recommended a final dividend of Rs.5/- (Five Rupees) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each, (i.e., 50% on the paid-up equity share capital) of the Company for the financial year 2022-23. Dividend on equity shares, if declared, at the ensuing AGM, will be credited/dispatched to the eligible members after the AGM within the time limit as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. The record date/ cut-off date for the purpose of determining the name of members for entitlement of dividend, if declared, at the ensuing AGM of the Company, will be Tuesday, 20th June 2023," said Newgen Software Technologies in a stock exchange filing.