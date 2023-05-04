De Nora India, a small-cap company, closed today's trading session with a market worth of ₹577.55 Cr. De Nora is a global leader in the manufacture of technologies for the production of chlorine, caustic soda, and derivatives for the chlor-alkali industry. It is also the largest producer of noble metal-coated electrodes, electrolyzers, and coating solutions for the electrochemical industries generally. De Nora has been active in the electrochemical industry for over 95 years.

The Board of Directors have “Recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) per equity share of Rs. 10.00/- (Rupees Ten Only) each i.e., 20% to the shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023. The dividend recommended by the Board is subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and shall be paid / dispatched within the 30 days from the date of approval of the Shareholders," said De Nora India in a stock exchange filing.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 27.63 Cr during Q4FY23 down by 28.97% YoY from ₹38.90 during Q4FY22. During FY23, the company’s sales were ₹73.58 Cr as against ₹74.16 Cr in FY22.

The company said its net expenses stood at ₹12.45 Cr during Q4FY23 as against ₹25.48 Cr during the year-ago quarter, whereas in FY23 its net expenses reached ₹50.28 Cr compared to ₹54.16 Cr recorded during FY22.

De Nora India said its net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 reached ₹12.31 Cr, up by 22% YoY from ₹10.09 Cr during March 2022 quarter. Whereas in FY23, its net profit stood at ₹20.27 Cr as against ₹15.45 Cr during FY22.

The EPS of De Nora India reached ₹23.20 during Q4FY23 as against ₹19.02 during Q4FY22.

The shares of De Nora India closed today on the NSE at ₹1,080 apiece level, down by 3.27% from the previous close of ₹1,116.55. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,174.60 on (21-Apr-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹586.10 on (26-Dec-2022). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter stake of 53.68%, FIIs stake of 0.56%, and a public stake of 45.76%. Ace investor Mukul Mahavir Prasad Agrawal recently bought 72,785 shares or 1.4% stake in De Nora India taking the holding value to ₹7.9 Cr.

Vipul Das

