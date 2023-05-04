Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock reports 22% Q4 PAT growth, Board declares 20% dividend: Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:25 PM IST
De Nora India, a small-cap company, closed today's trading session with a market worth of ₹577.55 Cr. De Nora is a global leader in the manufacture of technologies for the production of chlorine, caustic soda, and derivatives for the chlor-alkali industry. It is also the largest producer of noble metal-coated electrodes, electrolyzers, and coating solutions for the electrochemical industries generally. De Nora has been active in the electrochemical industry for over 95 years.
