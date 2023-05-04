Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock reports 22% Q4 PAT growth, Board declares 20% dividend: Do you own?

The Board of Directors have “Recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) per equity share of Rs. 10.00/- (Rupees Ten Only) each i.e., 20% to the shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023. The dividend recommended by the Board is subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and shall be paid / dispatched within the 30 days from the date of approval of the Shareholders," said De Nora India in a stock exchange filing.