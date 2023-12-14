Mukul Agrawal stock Gensol Engineering jumps on fourth day in a row. Hits upper circuit twice this week
Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Engineering stock has been in uptrend since Monday this week
Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd has been in uptrend for the last one week. This Mukul Agrawal portolio stock has been rising since Monday this week. In fact, out of four sessions in current week, this engineering stock has touched upper circuit on two session. It hit uper circuit on Tuesday and Wednesday. So, out of four sessions this week, this Mukul Agrawal stock has touched upper circuit twice.
