Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd has been in uptrend for the last one week. This Mukul Agrawal portolio stock has been rising since Monday this week. In fact, out of four sessions in current week, this engineering stock has touched upper circuit on two session. It hit uper circuit on Tuesday and Wednesday. So, out of four sessions this week, this Mukul Agrawal stock has touched upper circuit twice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This Mukul Agrawal stock has remained in base building mode for quite some time. However, in the last one month, it is trying to come out of that consolidation phase. In last one month, Gensol Engineering share price has ascended from near ₹787.45 to ₹846.15 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 7.50 per cent in this time.

However, in this week, this engineering stock has risen from ₹726.30 to ₹846.15 per share levels, logging to the tune of 17.50 per cent rise in this time.

Mukul Agrawal shareholding As per the shareholding pattern of Gensol Engineering Ltd for July to September 2023 quarter, Mukul Agrawal's name figures in the list of individual shareholders of the company. Mukul Agrawal holds 2 lakh company shares, which is 1.64 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in April to June 2023 quarter, Mukul Agrawal's name was not existing in this list.

This means, Mukul Agrawal either added this circuit to circuit stock in his portfolio during Q2FY24 or he already held some stocks in the company but it was below 1 per cent in Q1FY24. But, in both cases, it is for sure that Mukul Agrawal was bullish on this stock during July to September 2023 quarter and he added some shares of this company in this quarter.

According to stock market exchange rule, it is mandatory for a listed entity to share names of all individual shareholders who held one per cent or more shares in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.