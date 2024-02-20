Mukul Agrawal's portfolio stock Gensol Engineering hits 52-week high on third day in a row
Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Gensol Engineering share price has risen around 50% in this month
Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Gensol Engineering share price has been on an uptrend since the early morning session. Gensol Engineering share price today had a gap up opening at ₹1290 apiece on NSE. After an upside opening, the engineering stock went on to touch an intraday high of ₹1,376 apiece, which tuned out its new 52-week high. While touching this new 52-week peak, this Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock went on to touch a new 52-week high for the third straight session. The stock has been climbing a new 52-week peak since Friday last week.
