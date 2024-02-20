Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Gensol Engineering share price has been on an uptrend since the early morning session. Gensol Engineering share price today had a gap up opening at ₹1290 apiece on NSE. After an upside opening, the engineering stock went on to touch an intraday high of ₹1,376 apiece, which tuned out its new 52-week high. While touching this new 52-week peak, this Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock went on to touch a new 52-week high for the third straight session. The stock has been climbing a new 52-week peak since Friday last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gensol Engineering share price history After ushering in February 2024, Gensol Engineering shares witnessed strong buying interest. The stock has risen from around ₹866 to ₹1376 per share level this month, delivering to the tune of 50 percent returns to its shareholders.

In YTD time, this engineering stock has given around 55 percent return to its investors, which speaks volumes about the kind of rally this engineering stock has witnessed this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The engineering stock recently attracted bulls' attention after winning PLI's bid for Hydrogen Electrolyser Manufacturing. The company informed Indian stock market exchanges last week about winning the PLI bid under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) program. In an exchange filing, it informed about winning a bid for manufacturing capacity for an advanced Electrolyser Plant under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) program.

The awarded project, with a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per annum, is strategically positioned to contribute significantly to India’s ambitious goal of producing 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

Mukul Agrawal's shareholding in Gensol Engineering As per the shareholding pattern of Gensol Engineering Ltd for the October to December 2023 quarter, Mukul Agrawal owns 5.70 lakh company shares, which is 1.51 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, in the July to September 2023 quarter, Mukul Agrawal held a 1.64 percent stake in the company. This means, Mukul Agrawal trimmed his stake in this company during Q3FY24 by offloading 0.13 percent shares of Gensol Engineering.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!