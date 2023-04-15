WPIL Ltd is a small cap company that, as of Thursday's closing, has a market worth of ₹2,581.15 Cr. It operates in the capital goods sector. The company has more than 65 years of expertise in developing, designing, manufacturing, construction, commissioning, and maintenance of pumps and pumping systems. The corporation, a leader in its industry, today operates production facilities through its Group companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Switzerland, South Africa, Zambia, Australia, and Thailand.

During Q4FY23, renowned investor Mukul Mahavir Agarwal added WPIL stock to his portfolio, which grew by nearly 120% YTD. As per the data available on BSE, Mukul Mahavir Agarwal bought 1,13,000 shares or 1.16% stake in WPIL. Mukul Mahavir Agarwal publicly owns 1 stocks with a net value of more than Rs. 35.0 Cr., according to corporate shareholdings disclosed for March 31, 2023.

On Thursday, the shares of WPIL Ltd closed on the BSE at ₹2642.70 apiece level, down by 0.97% from the previous close of ₹2668.70. The stock recorded a net traded volume of 16,035 shares and a deliverable volume of 9,248 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of over 680% over the past three years and over 348.26% over the past five years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 184.59% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has gone up from ₹1,184.55 per share to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 123.10% so far in 2023.

The scrip touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,790.00 on (12/04/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹863.25 on (25/04/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 206.13% above the 1 year low and 5.27% below the recent 1 year high. During Q4FY23, WPIL recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.79%, FIIs stake of 5.82%, DIIs stake of 3.65% and a public stake of 19.73%.

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said “Even though fundamentals are very good, WPIL stock price has become overvalued both fundamentally and technically with strong resistance at ₹2790 on the Daily charts. Investors should book profits at current levels as a fall till support of ₹2040 looks likely."

