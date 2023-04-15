Mukul Mahavir Agarwal added this multibagger stock to his portfolio in Q4 which rallied over 120% YTD2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 09:03 PM IST
- WPIL Ltd is a small cap company that, as of Thursday's closing, has a market worth of ₹2,581.15 Cr.
WPIL Ltd is a small cap company that, as of Thursday's closing, has a market worth of ₹2,581.15 Cr. It operates in the capital goods sector. The company has more than 65 years of expertise in developing, designing, manufacturing, construction, commissioning, and maintenance of pumps and pumping systems. The corporation, a leader in its industry, today operates production facilities through its Group companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Switzerland, South Africa, Zambia, Australia, and Thailand.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×