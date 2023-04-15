Mukul Mahavir Agarwal added this multibagger stock to his portfolio in Q4 which rallied over 120% YTD

On Thursday, the shares of WPIL Ltd closed on the BSE at ₹2642.70 apiece level, down by 0.97% from the previous close of ₹2668.70. The stock recorded a net traded volume of 16,035 shares and a deliverable volume of 9,248 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of over 680% over the past three years and over 348.26% over the past five years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 184.59% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has gone up from ₹1,184.55 per share to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 123.10% so far in 2023.

