Mukul Mahavir Agrawal and Anil Kumar Goel portfolio stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus share: Do you own?

“This quarter has marked a breakthrough in the Company and I am happy to share that the Company has started mass production of steel for forging companies of Aichi Steel Corporation based in South East Asia for some grades for which approvals have been received. Further, we are delighted to share that we had wonderful celebrations on completion of 50 glorious years of Vardhman Group in the Steel Business. Mr. Takahiro Fujioka, President of Aichi Steel Corporation, Japan was the Chief Guest. Vardhman's entire team deserves appreciation for the tremendous work they have put in. We remain focused and committed to our strategic goals and are actively working to further improve our performance going forward. I reassure my stakeholders that we will maintain the pace of our efforts and hard work and continue to execute in line with the stated objectives," said Mr Sachit Jain.