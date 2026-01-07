Mulitbagger small-cap stock under ₹20 surges 4.5% on multiple orders, hits 2-week high

Multibagger small-cap stock AB Infrabuild gained 4.5% in Wednesday’s intraday trade on January 7, reaching a two-week high of ₹19.8, in reaction to the company’s multiple order wins.

In a regulatory filing post-market hours on Tuesday, the company announced that it had secured an order from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways, worth ₹51.43 crore. The order is for the construction of a road over bridge.

This was the second order from East Coast Railways in less than a month, as the company in late December won a ₹52 crore order for a similar construction of a road over bridge.

In a separate filing on Monday, the company said it had bagged another order from MP Road Development Corporation for the construction of additional lanes to act as truck parking/lay-by in the Sohagi Ghat stretch on the Mangawan to MP-UP border section of NH-30 in Madhya Pradesh under the EPC mode.

The value of this order is ₹10.75 crore. The two orders are cumulatively worth ₹62.18 crore. Earlier in December, the company secured

Wealth Creator The company’s shares have been on a bull run since listing in 2019. Although they pulled back along the way, they showed resilience with a quick recovery, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

Over the last eight months, the shares have increased by 116%, reaching the current trading price of ₹19.80 apiece. During this period, the stock also registered a new all-time high of ₹22.50 per share in September.

Notably, it closed the last five calendar years with positive returns, with 2023 emerging as the most significant year, posting a surge of 339%, followed by 102% in 2025.

Cumulatively, it has risen 3600% during this period, delivering handsome returns to retail shareholders, who collectively own a 69.1% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, according to BSE shareholding data.