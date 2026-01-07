Mulitbagger small-cap stock under ₹20 surges 4.5% on multiple orders, hits 2-week high

Multibagger stock: AB Infrabuild share price shot up 4.5% to 19.8 on January 7, following multiple order wins totalling 62.18 crore. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published7 Jan 2026, 01:09 PM IST
The multibagger stock has surged 116% over the past eight months, reflecting strong investor interest.
The multibagger stock has surged 116% over the past eight months, reflecting strong investor interest.

Multibagger small-cap stock AB Infrabuild gained 4.5% in Wednesday’s intraday trade on January 7, reaching a two-week high of 19.8, in reaction to the company’s multiple order wins.

In a regulatory filing post-market hours on Tuesday, the company announced that it had secured an order from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways, worth 51.43 crore. The order is for the construction of a road over bridge.

This was the second order from East Coast Railways in less than a month, as the company in late December won a 52 crore order for a similar construction of a road over bridge.

In a separate filing on Monday, the company said it had bagged another order from MP Road Development Corporation for the construction of additional lanes to act as truck parking/lay-by in the Sohagi Ghat stretch on the Mangawan to MP-UP border section of NH-30 in Madhya Pradesh under the EPC mode.

The value of this order is 10.75 crore. The two orders are cumulatively worth 62.18 crore. Earlier in December, the company secured

Wealth Creator

The company’s shares have been on a bull run since listing in 2019. Although they pulled back along the way, they showed resilience with a quick recovery, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

Over the last eight months, the shares have increased by 116%, reaching the current trading price of 19.80 apiece. During this period, the stock also registered a new all-time high of 22.50 per share in September.

Notably, it closed the last five calendar years with positive returns, with 2023 emerging as the most significant year, posting a surge of 339%, followed by 102% in 2025.

Cumulatively, it has risen 3600% during this period, delivering handsome returns to retail shareholders, who collectively own a 69.1% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, according to BSE shareholding data.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

